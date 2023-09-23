MBAs Are Spurning McKinsey to Buy Small Companies

“Our alumni have been screaming about ETA for the better part of a decade,” says Xavier Stewart, senior associate director at the Wharton School’s Venture Lab, an entrepreneurial center for students. “They said the school needs to focus on this.” Wharton has two ETA classes for MBAs and another for undergrads and awards $50,000 fellowships to as many as four students each year to help them conduct a search right after graduation. MBA programs at Yale, the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, among others, have widened their ETA curricula. On campuses across the country, there are ETA clubs, conferences and informal meet-and-greets, where budding entrepreneurs can chat with alumni who’ve gone down the path already.