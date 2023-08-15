Congratulations, Elon! You Won!

Finally, according to texts posted by his biographer on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Musk suggested the two CEOs should meet up on Monday, at Zuckerberg’s house, for a brawl in his backyard. That obviously wasn’t going to happen — since Zuckerberg is a 39-year-old man, not a teenage boy. But Zuckerberg’s turning down the offer gives Musk precisely what he has been craving: the chance to sell his supporters on the yarn Zuckerberg is the one backing out. What kind of self-respecting CEO wouldn’t clear his diary in order to have a scrap to kick off the work week? What a total chicken! Elon is the winner!