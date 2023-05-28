There’s Still Scary Stuff in Sunscreen

Dutch company DSM-Firmenich AG has tried to get FDA approval for bemotrizinol, an ingredient used in the EU for more than 20 years. DSM has yet to successfully navigate the FDA’s process, though Carl D’Ruiz, a senior manager for scientific advocacy and business development at DSM, says it’s aiming for FDA clearance by the first half of next year. “Unfortunately some other companies that have been working to get these new [active ingredients] approved in the US have dropped work on it because it takes so long,” Dobos says. The FDA says it “continues to encourage interested parties to work with the agency to provide necessary data.”