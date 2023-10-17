Manchester United Shareholders Are As Unhappy As Its Fans

It appears that the Glazers, who are best known in the US as the owners of the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were willing to part with the asset only if they were offered silly money — which in their case equated to a price somewhere north of £6 billion. Sheikh Jassim’s group could surely have afforded this, so it may be surprising that the emirate balked. The timing of its withdrawal may owe something to the Middle East crisis; right now, Qatar could probably do without the level of public scrutiny that buying a Premier League club would bring. With Ratcliffe offering a similar valuation in a revised bid, a minority stake sale was preferred.