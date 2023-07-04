For Advising On A $64 Billion HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger, Bankers Get A 0.0002% Fee

Housing Development Finance Corp.’s all-stock merger into HDFC Bank Ltd., which created one of the most valuable banks in the world, has about 18 advisers who got credit for a fee pool of just over $1 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. will take the bulk of that pool while the rest will be paid just a token amount, they said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.