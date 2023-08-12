A Billionaire’s Budget And Busy August Spark Optimism In Prime London Property

Though I’ve worked hard for my mentality to be set permanently at cautious optimism, I’ve privately felt angsty about the state of the market in recent months. But London has a mind of its own, and if the super-prime wants to pick up steam, I’m there for it. Cycling from appointment to appointment earlier this week, the drenching rains notwithstanding, I felt uplifted. On the cycle paths of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, pedalling from Belgravia to Bayswater and then back through the park to Mayfair before returning to the Holland Park house, there was real-estate energy in the air. I thought of the capital’s evolution, and of how surprisingly busy this August has been, with new buyers popping up to make London their home. Or at least one of their homes.