A Billionaire’s Budget And Busy August Spark Optimism In Prime London Property
No summer lull means buyers are about.
(Bloomberg) --
August is historically a quiet month in the super-prime property market: it follows Continental Europe in that there’s an exodus to the countryside, beach or mountains. The Med, the Alps, the Hamptons, the French Atlantic, the Aegean islands and increasingly the Caribbean are some of the favored destinations of our clients.
I tend to stay London-based for the month so my colleagues can escape to the slightly less exotic destinations of Wales, the Isle of Wight, and in one case to the crystal-clear waters of Costa Brava.
This August I’m between Gloucestershire and London, hoping that we may have more than the two promised days of sunshine. I imagined myself seeking inspiration in the picture-perfect Cotswolds villages of Bibury, Barnsley and Burford: heading to organic farm shops in the morning, checking in with work for an hour or so just before noon, and tapping away at a script version of my book until supper. The book has been optioned by a TV production company, and they’ve commissioned me to write the pilot episode. I reasoned the wealthy Cotswoldites would be far away, having decamped to the same destinations as our clients, and I’d be traipsing through empty fields edged with poppies between hours at my desk to keep the creative juices flowing.
There has been no such rural idyll. While I imagined that I’d been doing a weekly visit to London for two to three days, I have hardly left the capital.
At the top of my to-do list is the Asian billionaire who wants a spectacular flat and is dedicating August to finding it. Of course there is no budgetary limit. There’s the picture-perfect house that we’re selling in Hampstead, a Grade II listed gem, at £28 million ($35.6 million) that has seen a sudden uptick in requests for viewings. In August! I think I need to work this Georgian beauty into my pilot script: it’s the perfect backdrop for the tales and travails of brokers trying to make sense of their jobs, their clients and their lives in super-prime London.
Already this month I’ve been to four valuations of serious properties that may or may not launch in September. A Holland Park house with almost half an acre of garden, a stunning Belgravia penthouse, a Marylebone flat that hasn’t been touched in 40 years and a townhouse in Chelsea. None of the owners are leaving London, they’re simply selling for all the various reasons people have to move: upsizing, downsizing, pulling money out of property or putting more in, divorce and death. I’ve been doing some stealth viewings of our Bayswater penthouse, the one with over 2,000 square feet of outdoor terracing. It won’t launch until mid-September, but with buyers in town and looking, I won’t say no.
Though I’ve worked hard for my mentality to be set permanently at cautious optimism, I’ve privately felt angsty about the state of the market in recent months. But London has a mind of its own, and if the super-prime wants to pick up steam, I’m there for it. Cycling from appointment to appointment earlier this week, the drenching rains notwithstanding, I felt uplifted. On the cycle paths of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, pedalling from Belgravia to Bayswater and then back through the park to Mayfair before returning to the Holland Park house, there was real-estate energy in the air. I thought of the capital’s evolution, and of how surprisingly busy this August has been, with new buyers popping up to make London their home. Or at least one of their homes.
Maybe my cautious optimism is the wrong approach. Maybe I simply need to believe in the city as I do. London hasn’t let me down so far. The offers will come, and a quieter end of August will follow, letting me spend at least a week living my Hollywood version of a Cotswold idyll.
