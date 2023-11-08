Lithium’s Promised Land Looks More Like The Old Country
A couple of Australian tycoons are holding up takeovers of junior miners. Their territorial behavior is not good for the market.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Once upon a time, the world didn’t care much about lithium.
A decade after Sony Corp. developed lithium-ion batteries in 1991, the rise of smartphones and laptops in the early 2000s still wasn’t enough to dent the market. The light, reactive metal was mostly considered a useful additive for making aluminum, glass, or industrial lubricants. Few thought of it as an element whose supply and demand could determine humanity's ability to avert catastrophic climate change.
How things have changed. Production is likely to grow 17 times between 2015 and 2030, thanks almost entirely to the voracious needs of the world’s growing electric vehicle fleet. When consumption runs hotter than mine supply, as has happened in recent years, surging metal prices have been sufficient to push up the cost of the battery-powered cars that use them. That’s contributed to carmakers’ downgrades of EV targets we’ve seen in recent months.
Lithium’s new starring role in the energy transition has turned a sleepy business once dominated by fertilizer companies into a boom industry where billion-dollar balance sheets get deployed. It’s unfortunate that some tycoons in the biggest producer, Australia, are behaving like the bad old days never ended.
Chile has by far the richest natural endowment. It can produce lithium with fewer emissions by letting the sun slowly evaporate salt lakes in the high Andes, leaving a metal-rich deposit behind. But Australia’s famously welcoming environment for mining, and its quick-to-exploit resources, have driven a gold rush Down Under. Two decades ago, the nation mined less than a fifth of the world’s lithium. In 2021, it dug more than every other country put together. About half of incremental production over the past decade has come from there.
That’s not expected to change. The current supply deficit is forecast to turn in to a glut over the coming years — but nearly a third of increased demand by 2030 will be met by Australian mines, according to BloombergNEF’s estimates. Should those investments fall through, shortages may return and prices rise, once again putting the push toward net-zero on hold.
It’s a worryingly real possibility after two of Australia’s richest people intervened in takeover battles for junior miners in recent weeks. Western Australian iron ore billionaire Gina Rinehart bought a 19.9% stake in Liontown Resources Ltd. earlier this month, causing the world’s biggest lithium producer, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp., to drop a A$6.6 billion ($4.3 billion) takeover offer.
She has also acquired 18% of Azure Minerals Ltd. alongside a 12% stake held by Mineral Resources Ltd., a small miner founded by engineer-turned-magnate Chris Ellison. That might cause Chilean bidder Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, or SQM, to back off from a A$1.6 billion cash offer for the company.
There’s a potential positive outcome from each of these takeover battles. Mining tycoons in Western Australia state have long profited from marrying their local expertise and geological nous with the deep pockets of large mining companies.
The seed capital for Rinehart’s $21.4 billion fortune came from a deal her father struck with Rio Tinto Group in 1963, giving him a perpetual royalty on the iron ore mined from holdings he discovered in the north of the state. Ellison’s Mineral Resources has joint-venture lithium mines it operates with Albemarle and China’s Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., with the small Australian company managing the operations while its overseas partners provide cash and supply chain expertise.(1)
That all depends, however, on whether those foreign players now come back, or stay away.
Developing a lithium mine isn’t cheap. Liontown’s Kathleen Valley project will cost about A$951 million, and Azure’s Andover mine would hope to be on a similar scale.(2) The sector globally needs about $7 billion a year between 2022 and 2028 to meet forecast demand, according to consultants Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
Rinehart and Ellison will be hoping their strategic stakes induce foreign bidders to return offering higher prices — but if they don’t, they could end up with stranded assets. Mineral Resources has about two-fifths of SQM’s operating cash flows, so would have a much harder time funding the project on its own, especially with interest rates at current levels.
Hancock Prospecting Pty, Rinehart’s vehicle, had more than A$17 billion in net cash in June 2022, so wouldn’t be pressed for money — but management attention may be a bigger issue in a company with a mercurial boss who’s always made all her money from iron ore.
The world’s mining companies have beaten a path to Australia’s door over the past decade on the proposition that it’s a friendlier jurisdiction than Chile. Combined with the recent price weakness, the territorial behavior of local magnates risks causing those companies to shy away.
If too many deposits lie fallow, we’ll be left with another supply chain more dependent on China, and high lithium prices that further delay the transition to electric vehicles. Rinehart and Ellison need to lay their cards on the table about how they will develop these sites in the absence of foreign capital — or else investment, like the waters of a Chilean salt pan, risks drying up altogether.
More From Bloomberg Opinion:
-
Iron Billionaires Are in a Green Energy Race: David Fickling
-
Do You Want Your Clothes to Shrink Our Forests?: Lara Williams
-
Latin America’s New Lithium Bounty Unearths an Old Problem: Eduardo Porter
(1) Mark Creasy, who holds 13% of Azure, is a legendary gold prospector who made his fortune from scouting out a remote pastoral property and racing rival prospectors to the counter of the mines office in the one-horse town of Leonora, within seconds of the lease being opened in 1992.
(2) Mount Holland, a site being developed by SQM and local retail and chemicals conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd., will cost about A$2.6 billion.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.