Lithium’s Promised Land Looks More Like The Old Country

Chile has by far the richest natural endowment. It can produce lithium with fewer emissions by letting the sun slowly evaporate salt lakes in the high Andes, leaving a metal-rich deposit behind. But Australia’s famously welcoming environment for mining, and its quick-to-exploit resources, have driven a gold rush Down Under. Two decades ago, the nation mined less than a fifth of the world’s lithium. In 2021, it dug more than every other country put together. About half of incremental production over the past decade has come from there.