JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘Maybe One Day I’ll Serve My Country’
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he may consider running for public office in the future.
“I love my country and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the bank’s annual Global China Summit in Shanghai on Wednesday.
WATCH: Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO at JPMorgan, discusses the possibility of running for office in the future. Source: Bloomberg
For now, however, he’s focused on his job running the largest US bank, a role he’s “quite happy” with. Dimon has for years been linked with a possible run for US president.
“But, I love what I do,” he said. “I think JPMorgan do a great job for helping Americans, for helping countries around the world.”
