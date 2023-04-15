JPMorgan Calls the Top in Banking’s Big Moneymaker

On the asset side of the balance sheet, JPMorgan has been more aggressively trading the securities that it holds, suggesting it could be taking a bigger bet that some bond yields have also peaked. It booked a loss of $868 million on investment securities sold during the quarter, mainly mortgage bonds and Treasuries. The main reason to do this is to boost current income by selling lower-yielding bonds and buying higher-paying ones instead. The scale of the loss, more than double what JPMorgan booked in the same period last year, suggests the bank turned over more of its portfolio.