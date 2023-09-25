Japan Shows How To Defeat Secular Stagnation

“Over the last three years, it's been quite a good period to be a relatively contrarian stock picker,” said Colin McQueen, manager of Baltimore's T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund. The fund produced a 23% return the past 12 months when measured in dollars, beating all its global peers investing in Japan. Among the 74 mutual funds or ETFs with at least $5 billion and 10% or more invested in Japanese stocks for at least five years, the 56-year-old, London-based McQueen, who started managing the fund in 2019, outperformed his rivals by climbing from No. 16 to No. 1. He doubled the returns generated by the S&P 500 and world equity indexes and crushed the Nikkei 225 by 10 percentage points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.