Jamie Dimon’s 7% Rates May Come Even Without the Fed's Help

Goolsbee is clearly among the most dovish among voters on the Federal Open Market Committee, so not everyone is likely to heed his warning, but I’m heartened to know that he’s a voice at the table. Policymakers must bear in mind all of the de facto tightening that has already occurred in the economy since July; the additional effects that may yet be in the pipeline; and the simple fact that we’re in relatively uncharted policy territory. The Fed will get another round of inflation and labor market data before it announces its next decision on Nov. 1. But ultimately, the available information suggests they should continue to wait cautiously and see how far positive supply-chain developments and this recent bout of passive tightening will carry them.