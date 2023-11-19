Israel Says Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijack Cargo Ship in Red Sea

BQPrimeBloombergIsrael Says Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijack Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Israel’s government said on Sunday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen hijacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, endangering a key global shipping route.

19 Nov 2023, 09:07 PM IST
A container ship waits to unload cargo in this aerial photograph taken above the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s government said on Sunday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen hijacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, endangering a key global shipping route.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office condemned the seizure of what it said was a vessel owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese firm, without naming either of those. There were no Israelis among the ship’s 25 crew members, it said.

“This is another act of Iranian terrorism which expresses a leap forward in Iran’s aggression against the citizens of the free world, and creates international implications regarding the security of global shipping lanes,” Netanyahu’s office said in a written statement. 

Iran hasn’t commented on the incident. 

