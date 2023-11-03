Israel’s Gaza Siege Will Contend With People, Tunnels, Politics — and Time

Yet there are two areas where all these analogies fall down, and it is these that define the unique challenge facing the Israel Defense Forces.The first concerns time. Israel has moved quickly to shape Gaza city into a battlefield it can control, driving toward the coast just south of the area to cut off Hamas from the tunnels across the Egyptian border, on which it relies for supplies. Another force is pushing down the coast from the north, to cut off access to the sea. But once that is done, the grim business of clearing Hamas from the city in house-to-house and tunnel-to tunnel fighting will begin, and it can’t be done quickly without even more devastating consequences for civilians.The Israeli government has as a result prepared public opinion for what it calls a long and difficult war, yet the clock is already ticking. It may not have time to destroy Hamas before international pressure forces a halt. The cost in Palestinian lives of what Israel sees as exercising its legitimate self-defense has now reached 9,000 dead, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health authority. As T.X. Hammes, a former US Marines officer and now senior research fellow at Washington DC’s National Defense University pointed out this week, the scale of injuries involved here is far greater than for most historical analogues. On a per-capita basis, the death toll of Israelis on Oct. 7 would be equivalent to 53,000 Americans, he said in a Q&A with the website War on the Rocks. The toll in Gaza — 7,000 at the time Hammes made his calculation — was equivalent to 1.13 million Americans dead, he said. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that last figure would now be 1.5 millionThe resulting fury, first in Israel and then across the Muslim world, is something Hamas was counting on, either to limit Israel’s freedom to retaliate, or to expand the war to include other players. The organization’s goal is the destruction of Israel, and it can’t achieve that alone. On top of that, the warren of tunnels that Hamas has spent years digging and its capture of well over 200 hostages were calculated to slow Israel’s progress.