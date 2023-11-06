What If Netanyahu Stepped Down?

That said, a quick summary: Netanyahu reacted to the outbreak of war by calling for a national unity government, as Israel has typically formed during moments of crisis. Yair Lapid, the leader of the largest opposition party, Yesh Atid, said he was willing to join only if Netanyahu kicked the small far-right parties in his coalition out of the cabinet. Netanyahu refused — he needs the far-rightists because they have backed him during his wars with the Israeli judiciary and in his personal struggles with corruption charges — so Lapid declined the offer. Netanyahu did get Benny Gantz, the leader of the smaller opposition party Blue & White, to join the team. But without Yesh Atid, it’s nowhere near a true national unity government.