Gaza Conflict Proves That X And Meta Are Publishers Too

Mosseri seemed to be doubling down on a viewpoint Zuckerberg shared in September when he explained that hard news and conversations around it no longer align with Meta’s business model. If that’s the stance social media leaders want to take in 2023, when the prevalence of internet culture demands that these platforms be not only technological outlets but publishers, too, then so be it. But it is a bit frustrating to watch the companies that effectively blew up the traditional news circulation model walk away from a mess of their creation.