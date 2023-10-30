Amid Israel-Hamas War, Some Still See A Path To Coexistence

Never has this mutual blindness been more in evidence than today. It is fueled by a dark suspicion on the side of many in Israel that Palestinians delighted in the Hamas terrorist attack of Oct. 7, with all its warped brutality, and the suspicion, equally dark, on the Palestinian side that the intensity of Israel’s military response in Gaza is a form of deliberate collective punishment that’s endorsed by the wider population. These are gross distortions, but depressingly, there is also some truth to both. (Nor are those views limited to the Middle East.)There will be no escape from the cycle of violence until this starts to change. That is impossible now, as an enraged Israel escalates its attack in Gaza, cutting communications and promising a long war. Yet I met enough people in Israel in recent days to see room for a new path after this latest round of bloodletting, if the right leadership can emerge. Admittedly, a very big if.Tarek Abu Arar is a 32-year-old who practices internal medicine less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Gaza, at the hospital in Ashkelon where more than 500 Oct. 7 casualties were treated. When I met him at his apartment in Ar’ara ba-Negev, about 100 kilometers south of Jerusalem, he hobbled over to shake hands in evident pain, his crutch tapping heavily into the marble floor.