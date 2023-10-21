US Must Press Its Advantages Over Iran or War Will Spread

Yet that shouldn’t be completely reassuring. Iran may not want war with Israel, but it may also not want to see one of its key allies, Hamas, destroyed. The longer a war in Gaza goes, the more temptation Hezbollah, too, will have to intervene, either to exploit its enemy’s trauma or show support for a friend. And given that Israel would want to destroy many of Hezbollah’s 150,000 rockets before they can be fired — and Hezbollah will want to fire them before they can be destroyed — the incentives for hitting hard and fast could be strong indeed.