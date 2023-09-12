Apple’s Lightning Cable Devotion Lasted Far Too Long

This is an issue Apple seemed less concerned about when, in 2012, executive Phil Schiller eagerly introduced Lightning as “a modern connector for the next decade,” one tailored for a new age in which more was done wirelessly thanks to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and faster cell service. By then, the old adapter had been in use since the third-generation iPod in 2003. As a result, millions of peripherals and accessories were out there: in cars, in hotels and in my kitchen. Speaker docks, which would charge the device while playing music from it, had for many replaced the need for a bulky hi-fi system.