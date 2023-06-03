Sergey Brin Has A Secret Plan To Put Airships Back In The Skies

Brin would prefer that the airship run on a green technology such as fuel cells. For now, a pair of diesel generators fastened within the airship’s body sends juice to banks of lithium-ion batteries that run the propellers. Solar panels on top of the airship will provide extra energy. The Pathfinder I is fully fly-by-wire, meaning its steering and other controls are electronic, as opposed to the mechanical linkages of yore.

The materials alone represent huge advances in design. In the past, rigid airships were made of wood and metal. Weston and his team spent years developing lighter, sturdier carbon-fiber tubes and the associated bindings and adhesives needed to fasten them to the titanium joints just right. The helium cells and the airship’s body all went through similar experimental trials to find, and sometimes invent, materials strong and resilient enough to withstand atmospheric undulations and intense beatings from the sun.

Some of LTA’s biggest breakthroughs came in the assembly phase. Historically, companies such as Goodyear would put up a mass of scaffolding to build an airship layer by layer. This meant workers were performing delicate operations at great heights, and injuries were common. “In the old days, people were climbing up 100-foot ladders,” Weston says. LTA developed a rotisserie system where the entire airship skeleton rotates, allowing workers to do their thing mostly at ground level, without putting themselves in danger. Making this work required lasers that measured the position of every tube and joint on the airship and actuators to shift the hulking mass a couple of millimeters at a time in perfect precision.

The rotisserie was thought up by Kyle Kepley, who in a previous career wrote software for orchestrating large-scale fireworks shows. Kepley has been an airship buff since childhood and builds his own models for fun. He met Weston online when LTA was searching for materials for its small prototypes, and he ended up with his dream job. “There have been other airship startups and projects,” Kepley says. “But they’ve all struggled—not because of bad designs but because they’ve run into money troubles. It takes a multibillionaire.”

Because there aren’t tons of airship engineers around, LTA has had to hire a lot of career switchers willing to train up. Mechanical engineers August Lang and Daniel Ziperovich, for example, used to do studio art and furniture design, respectively. Early on at LTA, they cleaned bird guano off the carbon-fiber tubes before visits from Brin. But soon they were designing the Pathfinder I’s internal gangways. “I like the airship in the same way that I like art,” Lang says. “It’s really just a unique opportunity to build something very cool.”

In May 2022, LTA held a news conference in Akron, inside an even larger hangar called the Airdock. Built in 1929, the giant, black, trapezoidal fortress was the birthplace of some of Goodyear’s grandest airships. Like much of Akron, however, the hangar had fallen on tough times. In front of a couple dozen city officials and reporters, Weston vowed to bring the airship glory days back, with the Airdock becoming part of LTA’s expanding operation.

Pathfinder 1 will have its unveiling in California and then begin a long series of tests before it can head into the open skies. It has 28 tons of lift and should be able to travel at least 2,000 nautical miles in one go, Weston says. Its successor, to be built in Akron, will stretch to 185 meters long, and will fly faster and farther and carry more stuff. According to Weston, LTA’s airships could one day carry as much as 200 tons of cargo each, almost 10 times the amount of something like a Boeing 737.

It may seem a stretch, but Weston, Brin and the scattered others in the airship field are quite convinced that these things could function as a viable, green means for transporting freight that could compete with planes, trains and ships. Brin has a particular interest in disaster relief and says airships have a unique role there, too. Airships don’t need a runway or much infrastructure at all to deliver supplies to a place in need. “When you arrive at a disaster site, you often show up and the place is wrecked,” Weston says, pointing out that ports, airfields and roads can be inaccessible. “That’s where an airship can help.”

This kind of talk is intoxicating to the people in Akron. Almost everyone at LTA’s event seems to recount stories of watching Goodyear blimps fly during their childhood, and they’ve longed for their children to have similar experiences. “Whenever we heard an airship, my whole family would run out of the house and wave to it,” says Andrea Deyling, an Ohio native and airship pilot who’s now the vice president for flight operations for LTA. The company has already hired a number of Goodyear airship veterans in town and set up programs to recruit students from the University of Akron. “Their goal is to make airships safer, faster and more manufacturable,” says Mike Baumgartner, a retired engineer who once worked at the Airdock for Goodyear Aerospace and is now an LTA consultant. “It’s really exciting to see these 100-year-old things come back to life.”

Some airship enthusiasts, however, wonder whether Brin will stick with the investment it will take to keep LTA going. Katharine Board flies the Zeppelin NT in Germany and is a longtime member of the small but elite club of airship pilots. She points out that the only reason the Zeppelin flights have continued is because of their unusual backing from Count Zeppelin’s foundation and patent royalties tied to his work. “It was the first airship project that was given the time and the money to really develop something special,” she says. “A lot of these projects get a few million or sometimes even a billion, but that goes very quickly.”

For now, Brin isn’t talking. Most people at the company still operate under omerta and refer to him as “Bayshore Global” rather than by his name. Asked about Brin’s day-to-day involvement with the craft, Weston says, “I’d like to really keep the focus of the conversation on the humanitarian relief mission and the airship design itself.”

There is, however, one major tidbit that managed to slip out while reporting this article: Brin would very much like to go on the airship’s first flight.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.