Insane Sugar Prices Make Summer Way Less Sweet

Sugar is often a relatively small part of food and drink manufacturers’ costs, but buyers are unhappy and warn small businesses could face disaster if low supplies lead to outright shortages. They are urging Europe to suspend protective levies on white sugar imports. The EU’s tariff of up to €419 a ton provides “a price threshold up to which the sugar industry can drive its quoted prices without having to fear competition,” the sugar buyers’ industry group CIUS claimed in April.