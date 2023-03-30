India Aims to Slash Coal Imports Amid Rising Local Production

The surging demand for coal in the country has forced India to continue using the dirtiest fossil fuel, resisting international demand to curb consumption. The nation has been auctioning mines at a rapid pace to shed its over-dependence on state miners Coal India Ltd. and Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd. It has removed entry barriers for companies to bid for the mines, eased environment regulations, simplified regulatory approvals and is handing out incentives for early start of mining to lure investors.