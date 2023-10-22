Hundreds of Millions Are Going Into Upgrading Top US Ski Resorts

The upgrade: The chairlifts at this resort have needed love for years; most were built in the late 1980s and ’90s. The Warm Springs Enhancement adds modern infrastructure that will transport skiers from the base to the summit of Bald Mountain in eight minutes—making the trip 35% faster and vastly improving access to mid-mountain and recently expanded summit trails.Additional acres: 200+ (+21%)The investment: UndisclosedWhy we care: These changes will smooth out skier circulation and make it easier to access popular parts of the mountain, such as the glades of Frenchman’s and local favorite run Picabo’s Street—named after the Olympic gold medalist who calls the resort home. sunvalley.com