Hundreds of Millions Are Going Into Upgrading Top US Ski Resorts
Here’s what you need to know.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- American ski resorts reported a record 65.4 million skiers and riders during the 2022-23 season, according to the National Ski Areas Association—and with that came record capital investments in excess of $810 million. This season should surpass both those highs.
The good news for skiers? All that money is paying for an array of mountain enhancements that will shorten lift lines, cater to new and intermediate skiers and, yes, spread out those crowds.
Aspen Snowmass, Colorado
The upgrade: A terrain expansion called Hero’s is adding chutes, three gladed areas and four cut trails on the upper eastern aspects of the ski resort, marking Aspen Mountain’s first major update since 1985.
Additional acres: 153 (+22%)The investment: $14 millionWhy we care: The new area faces north at a high elevation (all above 10,000 feet), so these slopes are more likely to stay blanketed in powder even in low-snow years—never mind the epic views toward Independence Pass and the Roaring Fork River. aspensnowmass.com
Steamboat Ski Resort, Colorado
The upgrade: Mahogany Ridge and Fish Creek Canyon—two areas previously considered out of bounds—have been properly built out, including a new high-speed quad to serve some of the mountain’s most beautiful gladed slopes.
Additional acres: 655 (+22%)The investment: $220 millionWhy we care: The expansion makes Steamboat the second-largest ski resort in the state. Its reputation as an “intermediate” mountain is also being broadened: It introduced a new beginner’s area last year, and the added expert-only terrain includes challenging rock cliffs, chutes and glades. steamboat.com
Sun Valley Resort, Idaho
The upgrade: The chairlifts at this resort have needed love for years; most were built in the late 1980s and ’90s. The Warm Springs Enhancement adds modern infrastructure that will transport skiers from the base to the summit of Bald Mountain in eight minutes—making the trip 35% faster and vastly improving access to mid-mountain and recently expanded summit trails.Additional acres: 200+ (+21%)The investment: UndisclosedWhy we care: These changes will smooth out skier circulation and make it easier to access popular parts of the mountain, such as the glades of Frenchman’s and local favorite run Picabo’s Street—named after the Olympic gold medalist who calls the resort home. sunvalley.com
Sugarloaf, Maine
The upgrade: New England’s largest ski terrain enhancement since the 1970s is unfolding in Maine, where the West Mountain expansion will add a Doppelmayr high-speed quad that can transport 2,400 skiers and riders per hour from the base to the beloved ski-in, ski-out Bullwinkle’s Bistro—plus 12 new trails around the restaurant.Additional acres: 120 (+10%)The investment: $104 millionWhy we care: The development increases West Mountain’s total terrain to almost 300 acres and creates a pod of beginner and family-friendly trails in the area that will rival entire ski areas in its size. sugarloaf.com
Keystone Ski Resort, Colorado
The upgrade: In the past you had to be willing to hike or pay to take a snowcat if you wanted to reach the powder stashes in the resort’s back bowls. Now the Bergman Bowl Project provides high-speed lift access to 16 runs—mostly blue—in that coveted terrain.
Additional acres: 555 (+17%)The investment: UndisclosedWhy we care: With lift service to some back bowls, ski patrollers predict other hike-to areas, such as the Outback and Independence bowls, will be less frequented. And fresh powder in Bergman and Erickson will be less prone to thinning from wind with more skiers packing it down. keystoneresort.com
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.