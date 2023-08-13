Toronto Takes on Silicon Valley to Become AI Startup Hub

Aidan Gomez, a Hinton protégé who cofounded the generative AI startup Cohere, said it used to be a default move for newly minted computer science engineers from the University of Toronto or the University of Waterloo to head straight to Silicon Valley until Shopify Inc. set a precedent by basing in Canada. Shopify, the Ottawa-headquartered e-commerce platform that's among the city’s tech industry anchors, established in 2006.“That gave entrepreneurs like me the confidence that there's an option to stay here,” said Gomez. Cohere is backed by Hinton as well as Fei-Fei Li and raised $270 million earlier this year from the likes of Nvidia and Salesforce at a $2.2 billion valuation.