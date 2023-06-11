Finding Ways To Get Polluters To Pay For Climate Damages

The proposal is modeled on the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds, which dates back to 1971 and continues to function today. The funds work by charging a very small fee to more than 120 member countries for every barrel of oil they import only when the pots need to be replenished. Most of the time the levy is collected directly from oil companies that unload the fuel onshore. If there ever is an oil spill anywhere in the world, IOPC funds can be made available for clean-up costs of up to $250 million (with some countries paying extra for protection of up to $1 billion).