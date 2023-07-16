How The Food System Is Changing And What It Means For Investors

Supply chains, ironically, where everybody’s trying to simplify them after Covid, are going to get more complicated because people want the same food in more and more countries of the world, rather than just the local food. And that food itself has a bigger climate footprint because of all the methane and greenhouse-gas emissions that come from the farming system. And it means much more pressures on the governments in these countries to provide the resources, to provide the infrastructure so that people can get these new forms of western diets that are frankly maybe a little as healthy for them as well, definitely more costly, require much more importing of things from around the world than you did before. And finally, it does mean the food system doesn’t just need to cope with more population — it needs to provide many more calories even to each person on the planet.