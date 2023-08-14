How The Fed Got Drawn Into The Shadows

In both these crises, the Fed had to step in and offer repo financing to dealers and others as a temporary measure – alongside its many other support programs. But after 2020, it decided this repo facility was so crucial to the healthy functioning of finance that it should be made permanent. Lorie Logan, now president of the Dallas Fed but previously in charge liquidity operations at the New York Fed, laid out the mechanics of a shadow banking run that the standing facility should help to mitigate in an August 2021 speech. A sudden heightened demand for dollars revealed vulnerabilities in short-term funding and money-market funds, which in turn threatened the flow of credit.