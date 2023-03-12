How Officials, Investors and Funds Are Tackling the SVB Collapse

The Silicon Valley Bank logo on a smartphone arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Panic spread across the startup world as worries about the financial health of Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to fledgling companies, prompted Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and other prominent venture capitalists to advise portfolio businesses to withdraw their money, even as the bank’s top executive urged calm. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg