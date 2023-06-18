Hong Kong’s $1.9 Trillion Stocks Await Boost From Yuan Trading

The stock exchange is rolling out the so-called HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model on Monday to give traders the option to buy and sell some of the financial hub’s biggest-listed stocks using the yuan, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd. There are 24 companies on the list with a combined market value equivalent to $1.9 trillion, or more than a third of the city’s total.