Hedge Funds Hurt By Oil’s Dip In First Half Pile Back Into Crude

For now, evidence of the market tightening — in ways it failed to in the first half — is starting to show up. Saudi Arabia and Russia prolonged their supply curbs by 1 million barrels a day and 300,000 a day, respectively, until December. The news is in sharp contrast to the supplies the market was used to earlier in the year, when Russian oil supplies had at one point risen more than 1.4 million barrels a day from the end of last year.