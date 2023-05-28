This Key Health Metric Still Evades Gadget Makers

Blood pressure may be next, and the race is on to overcome numerous obstacles involved in taking this measurement on the wrist. At the core of the problem is getting accurate data that is actually relevant. Heart rate is relatively easy because the sensor need only detect a specific event — a beat of the heart — and measure the time between subsequent occurrences.(1)Apple utilizes a one-lead technique to take an ECG, requiring the user to touch a finger to the crown of the watch to create an electric circuit. This gives a good-enough proxy to the gold-standard reading that uses 12 wires across the torso.