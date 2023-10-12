Hamas Must Be Punished, But The Palestine Question Demands Answers

What the Hamas attack proves is that the emerging new Middle East everyone was so excited about just a week ago — the one in which Israel trades and invests with its Arab neighbors — can’t happen without some kind of settlement for the Palestinians, says John Jenkins, a former UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Syria, Libya and Myanmar, who also served as a diplomat in Israel. “After this is all done, how do you reinvent a new politics of settlement?” he asked at a London panel on events in Israel held by Chatham House on Wednesday. “I don’t know what the answer is, I just know there will have to be an answer.”