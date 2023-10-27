The Hamas Hostage Crisis Bodes Terror For The U.S. And World

Even before that happens, the world has already witnessed that innocent Palestinian civilians also became hostages of a sort on Oct. 7. And although many people choose to see it differently, it’s again Hamas, not Israel, that took them captive. The militants are cynically using the population they’re supposed to govern as human shields, knowing that Gazans are in effect trapped, with nowhere to go. What these civilians are suffering is not intended by Israel to be collective punishment, but looks and feels like it to Gazans.