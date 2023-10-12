Growth In Working-Age Population Ends. That’s Not All Bad.

Which brings us back to the question of whether that implies a new era of worker power and reduced inequality. This will probably depend mainly on the sorts of institutional and societal forces that shaped economic development after the Black Death or, more recently and more prosaically, after the “Great Compression” of the 1940s. That name comes from a 1992 paper by Harvard’s Claudia Goldin — winner this week of the economics Nobel — and Robert A. Margo (then of Vanderbilt, now of Boston University) that described how a mismatch between labor supply and demand during World War II, coupled with National War Labor Board regulations, brought much bigger gains at the bottom of the wage scale than at the top and how that compressed wage structure remained mostly intact until the 1970s. Goldin and Margo hypothesized that the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944 (aka the GI Bill), by greatly increasing the relative supply of college graduates in the postwar decades, was a key factor in the continuation. Others have suggested union strength, low immigration and the era’s very progressive income-tax structure as contributors.