Google Perseveres In Court With Paltry Search Results

At Google, the policy used to be an “on” default. That was until 2008, when scrutiny prompted a serious rethinking. Emailing all the Googlers — the cutesy name Google has for its employees — the company’s legal team urged employees to be smart because of “several significant legal and regulatory matters” — in that case, an investigation into a deal Google had made with Yahoo. “Please write carefully and thoughtfully,” read the memo, co-written by Walker. “We’re an email and instant-messaging culture. We conduct much of our work online.”