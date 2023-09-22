Goldman Sent Inaccurate Data To SEC On 163 Million Trades
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to pay a $6 million fine on Friday for sending inaccurate or incomplete trading data to the Securities and Exchange Commission covering at least 163 million transactions over a decade.
The information contained in more than 22,000 data files known as blue sheets that firms routinely send to regulators, according to the SEC. The regulator said that Goldman’s submissions had 43 different types of errors.
Goldman admitted to the findings in the regulator’s settlement order. The Wall Street bank also reached a related settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the SEC said.
A representative for Goldman, which the SEC said has taken steps to address the issues, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
