Goldman Sent Inaccurate Data To SEC On 163 Million Trades

Goldman admitted to the findings in the regulator’s settlement order.

22 Sep 2023, 8:18 PM IST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: The Goldman Sachs logo is seen at the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 25, 2023 in New York City. Stocks opened up higher as Wall Street awaits a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to pay a $6 million fine on Friday for sending inaccurate or incomplete trading data to the Securities and Exchange Commission covering at least 163 million transactions over a decade. 

The information contained in more than 22,000 data files known as blue sheets that firms routinely send to regulators, according to the SEC. The regulator said that Goldman’s submissions had 43 different types of errors. 

Goldman admitted to the findings in the regulator’s settlement order. The Wall Street bank also reached a related settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the SEC said. 

A representative for Goldman, which the SEC said has taken steps to address the issues, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

