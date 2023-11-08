The Lube That Greases The Economy Says Beware 2024

If central bankers need to pay attention to the liquids that reduce friction in the world economy, so do Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies. Despite their importance, lubricants account for a tiny portion of global petroleum demand. The numbers are hard to come by, but output of so-called base oils — the feedstock for lubricant production — equals about 1.2 million barrels per day, or less than 1.5% of global oil consumption. On their own, they matter relatively little for Riyadh and Moscow, anxious to fine-tune their output to demand to keep crude as close as possible to $100 a barrel. But what’s important is their signal. Weaker lubricant demand indicates a slowdown in industrial production, which in turn matters for diesel demand, a far larger market than lubricants.