The OPEC+ Oil Plan for 2023 Brings New Inflationary Risks

But OPEC+ officials aren’t convinced they can relax yet. Even after the Russian output cuts, oil inventories are still likely to climb over the next few months before the trend reverses in the second half of the year, they say. On current OPEC calculations, global oil inventories will only decline sharply in the fourth quarter, when demand for oil will climb to 30.4 million barrels a day compared with current daily output of 28.9 million barrels. That’s one reason why they would like to see a sustained recovery in China, over several months. They would also welcome evidence that central banks are slowing, or even pausing, their interest-rate hikes.