Gaza Hospital Tragedy Escalates War Risk, No Matter Who’s To Blame

Finally, this is the result of Palestinian civilians being cynically used as pawns, as they have been so often in the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Hamas has tried to prevent civilians leaving the main battlefield in the North, so it can use them as human shields. Israel, for its part, took responsibility for the well-being of Gaza’s residents when it occupied the space in 1967, and is yet again failing that duty of care, no matter how complex the issue. Egypt has refused to let civilians out of Gaza, saying they should “stand their ground” for the wider Palestinian cause. Iran, at a minimum has cheered the conflict, and more likely helped to plan it, in the hope of scoring just such propaganda victories at the expense of Palestinian and Israeli lives.