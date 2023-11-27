Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet on Thursday after delaying their weekend gathering amid a dispute over output quotas for African members. Meanwhile, the COP28 climate summit kicks off in Dubai with nearly 200 countries set to evaluate the progress — or lack thereof — they have made to meet the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement, namely limiting global warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels. The annual event, hosted by the United Nations, comes in a year that saw scorching heat, devastating wildfires and backlogs due to drought at some of the world’s most important waterways for trade, including the Panama Canal and Mississippi River.