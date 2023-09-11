Fed’s ‘Last Mile’ of Inflation Fight Will Be No Cakewalk

The complexity does not end here. Economists also differ on the lagging effect of what forcefully became the Fed’s most concentrated set of rate increases in decades. Some think that the economy has already absorbed the vast part of the effects, while others believe there is still more in the pipeline. They also have difficulty modeling with conviction the economic and financial impact of the Fed’s balance sheet reduction. And all this unavoidably ends up having, or being perceived to have, a political angle when the country is about to enter a presidential election year and most are keen on better securing the political independence of the Fed after the repeated hits to its credibility, the lack of proper accountability, questions about trading activities of some Fed officials and the prominence of groupthink and other cognitive biases.