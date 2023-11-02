The Federal Reserve’s Pause Could Go Terribly Wrong

Fourth, the notion that higher long-term interest rates can substitute for additional monetary tightening depends critically upon why long-term rates have increased. Officials such as Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chair Powell appear to believe that bond investors are simply demanding more yield to lend for longer (that is, term premia have increased). This would justify keeping short-term rates lower. There are, however, less benign explanations. The higher bond yields could reflect an increase in the “neutral” federal funds rate above which monetary policy becomes restrictive, or they could indicate increased inflation expectations. In either case, higher short-term rates would be needed to exert the same degree of restraint.