Black Men’s Historic Labor Gains Unravel as Fed Fights Inflation

Just five months after briefly touching a record low of 4.9%, the Black male unemployment rate reached 6.2% in September. That stands in sharp contrast with overall joblessness, which continues to hover near a five-decade low. Those broad numbers are evidence to some that the US is achieving the coveted “soft landing,” where central bankers manage to bring inflation back down without causing a contraction. In reality, those figures hide the pain that’s being disproportionately borne by some of those most vulnerable to job losses.