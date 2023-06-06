Let’s All Calm Down About AI’s ‘Extinction Risk’

2) It draws attention away from other initiatives that could hurt the business of leading AI firms. Some examples: The European Union this month is voting on a law, called the AI Act, that would force OpenAI to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop ChatGPT. (OpenAI’s Sam Altman initially said his firm would “cease operating” in the EU because of the law, then backtracked.) An advocacy group also recently urged the US Federal Trade Commission to launch a probe into OpenAI, and push the company to satisfy the agency’s requirements for AI systems to be “transparent, explainable [and] fair.”