Exxon Looks To Future-Proof Its Business With Shale Bet

All that Big Oil needed was the geological acumen to find the next reservoir and the political skills to sign a contract with a government in a far-flung corner of the world. Its cash and prowess to build marvels of engineering mega-projects would do the rest for the next 50 years or so. Those were the good old days of Lee Raymond and Lucio Noto, the two executives who created the modern ExxonMobil via a merger in 1998. Back then, the deal they crafted was about cutting costs — thousands of jobs went at the start — so those projects could make money even when oil prices were low. The industrial logic was simple: add size and reduce costs.