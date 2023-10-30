Extreme Heat Set To Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Deaths In US

Khatana and his co-authors made their projection by first evaluating county-level data from the contiguous 48 US states during summer months from 2008 to 2019 to set a baseline. They also examined the connection between extreme heat — days with a heat index of 90F (32.2C) or higher — and cardiovascular mortality. Humidity levels, which can influence body temperatures, were also taken into consideration, as well as projected population changes.