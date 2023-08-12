Revenge Travel Isn't So Exciting Anymore

At Omni Hotels & Resorts, revenue per available room at a comparable set of hotels in the current quarter is trending to be flat relative to a year earlier, “or maybe down a little bit,” President Kurt Alexander said. The company’s portfolio of properties is primarily in the US, and rates are dropping at some of its leisure-oriented resorts as international travel markets siphon off demand. Customers are also less likely to splurge for suites or rooms with a view than they were in the recent past, which contributes to the pricing drag, Alexander said. Omni is using promotions to help fill rooms and expects to do so through the balance of the year.