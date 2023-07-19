Climate Change Is Only Beginning to Mess Up Your Holidays

The climate crisis is messing up winters too. A lot has been written about ski resorts and the lack of snow. I visited Scotland in February to do some winter walking, but the freezing point was much higher than it normally would be for that time of year, meaning our guide had to go further up to find good snow to teach us vital skills. At the summit of one mountain, two experienced climbers remarked how sad and unusual it was that there was no need for crampons. It’s not hard to imagine the winter season being drastically reduced in the future, and either reducing the amount of available winter guiding work – or pushing everyone to get up into the mountains for the brief period conditions are right.