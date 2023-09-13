EU Hits China With Probe Into EV Subsidy as Industry Fears Grow

BYD, which this year dethroned Volkswagen as China’s top-selling auto brand, has expanded to around 15 countries in Europe. Its Atto 3 crossover SUV was the best-selling electric vehicle in Sweden in July. The company plans to offer new models including the Seal sedan, which will start from around €45,000 in Germany when it goes on sale later this year. That puts it in direct competition with Tesla’s Model 3 and several of Volkswagen’s cars.