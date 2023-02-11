English Football's Money Dance Has a Subprime Beat

The most vivid illustration of this peril can be seen in wage-revenue ratios. Analysis by UEFA, European football’s governing body, indicates that total wages as a proportion of revenue shouldn’t go above 70% if a club is to have a chance of breaking even. In the Premier League, the ratio was 71% in the 2020-21 season, down from 73% a year earlier, according to figures from Deloitte. For the Championship, England’s second-tier league, the ratio rose to 125% from 120%. That’s clearly unsustainable. Championship clubs have posted pretax losses for the past five years. “There now can be no doubt that significant change is required to drive long-term sustainability, without the need for continual owner funding at this level,” Deloitte said in its last annual review of football finance.