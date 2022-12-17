Elon Musk’s Twitter Is Shakespearean Psychodrama Set In Silicon Valley

Musk never signed his name to the memos announcing job cuts or answered questions about them, so his first in-person address to employees as their owner happened on Day 15, in a meeting that was sparsely attended because workers had less than an hour’s notice. Musk said he’d done something financially risky that year—selling billions in Tesla stock—“for Twitter. To keep Twitter alive.” Everybody needed to commit to a version of Twitter that was “hardcore,” he said, and do everything they could to promote the $8 Twitter Blue offering to ensure the company’s continued existence. “We just definitely need to bring in more cash than we spend,” Musk said, his back to a wall of greenery and a giant wooden bird logo on the 10th floor of the headquarters. “If we don’t do that and there’s a massive negative cash flow, then bankruptcy is not out of the question.”